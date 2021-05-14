University of Minnesota drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated people

Capacity limits will continue until May 28, and employees working from home can continue to do so until August.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is following guidance from the CDC and the state of Minnesota and ending its mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated at most U of M buildings and venues.

According to the message, the face covering mandate is lifted effective today for fully vaccinated persons "in any University building, venue, or outdoors (except as posted, such as in health clinics)." However, those who which to voluntarily wear a mask are welcomed to do so.

The message notes that people who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing a mask indoors.

Gabel also encouraged support for those who are continuing to wear face coverings.

"I also ask all members of our community to support anyone who chooses to wear a mask, noting that there could be many reasons one might do so," Gabel wrote.

At the Twin Cities campus, the university's mask guidance differs from the city policies in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which are keeping their mask mandates in place. Those mandates do still apply to people inside buildings not owned by the university, as Gabel's message notes that "if you are working in leased facilities, local mask ordinances may apply."

The University of Minnesota will continue to keep social distancing and building capacity limitations in place until the state restrictions end on May 28.

The university says employees working from home can continue to do so until their planned return to campus on August 2.