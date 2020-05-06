U of M looking to resume in-person classes in the fall

President Joan Gabel made the recommendations, and the board will review and take action June 11 and 12.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is getting ready to discuss the possibility of bringing back in-person classes in the fall of 2020.

According to a release from the university, President Joan Gabel has recommended a framework to resume in-person instruction and open residence halls, dining facilities and other campus services this fall, in line with public health guidelines.

The board will review and act on those recommendations in meetings Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12. Those meetings, both beginning at 8 a.m., will be live streamed on YouTube.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the U of M to go to virtual classes in March, Gabel has been working with an advisory team to develop a plan for going back in the fall.

Their recommendations include:

In-person instruction, as well as residence halls living and dining facilities use, in a manner consistent with public health guidance. This will include adjusted capacities and multi-modal instruction—in other words, courses that can be delivered in-person, remotely or through other alternative formats and can transition between modalities as needed.

Each system campus will examine and adjust its academic calendar in order to enable the conclusion of in-person instruction by Thanksgiving, or earlier if public health guidance indicates.

Personal health monitoring, as well as a system of testing, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine that will be implemented on each campus.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices throughout all University facilities.