U of M relying on more local students to fill enrollment during COVID-19

More college students are deciding to stay close to home this year due to concerns about the virus.

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a new trend in the academic world this year.

Instead of choosing colleges in far off destinations, a growing number of college students are deciding to stay closer to home over concerns about COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota system is no exception.

The latest fall enrollment numbers show the U of M Twin Cities campus with a 1% increase in Minnesota students and a 6% increase in students from reciprocity states such as the Dakotas and Wisconsin.

That may not seem like a big jump until you compare those numbers to the 15% drop in students from the rest of the United States and the 24% drop in international students.

"Many of the international students we would have expected to host are in countries where our embassies haven't opened yet after COVID-19. There are immigration challenges to getting the paperwork necessary," U of M President Joan Gabel says.

With fewer international students, the university had to dip into the waiting list this year.

So far, the Twin Cities campus has accepted nearly 2,000 students off their waiting list this year.

That’s up from around 100 students in 2019.

That means an increased number of local students who otherwise wouldn't have had a chance to attend the U of M have now been accepted.

“There’s a lot of Minnesota in that head count this year,” Gabel says.

These enrollment numbers may change in the coming months as students change their minds this summer.

A growing number of students are now deciding to take the year off.

"All universities have what we call “melt.” It’s one of our internal terms which describes the number of students who indicate they're coming, pay a deposit, and then ultimately make a different choice, for whatever reason,” Gabel says.

University leaders say this "melt rate" is usually around 2%.

However, given the unique circumstances this school year, university leaders say that rate could be as high as 10%, a record for the university.

Another variable university leaders are considering is the number of students who have accepted offers from multiple universities this summer.

With so many unknowns surrounding COVID-19, university leaders say students are accepting multiple offers and are paying multiple down payments to schools so they can keep their options open this fall.

That means all of the university’s enrollment numbers could possibly be skewed by students who already have plans to go somewhere else.

"The real test will be when we have students on campus."