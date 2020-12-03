UPDATED: Coronavirus-related cancellations, postponements and impacts in the Twin Cities

This list is not complete but it will be continuously updated to cover local events that are canceled or rescheduled to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The latest major closure Monday involves Grand Casino, both its Hinckley and Mille Lacs locations. The casino announced that both locations will voluntarily close for a minimum of 14 days, beginning Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m. "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, Grand Casino sees this as a responsible, proactive decision that places the well-being of its Associates, Guests, and local communities at the forefront," the casino said in a news release Monday. Conditions will be assessed before a firm reopen date is announced.

During the temporary closure Grand Casino will continue to pay both salaried and hourly employees. Both properties will also undergo an intense cleaning process.

Sports

Big Ten Conference: The remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament has been canceled.

Minnesota State High School League: Starting Friday, March 13, the MSHSL is canceling the Girls Basketball State Tournament, and all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments. Section Speech Tournament events for March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Game play suspended until further notice.

MN United FC: Game play suspended for 30 days starting March 12.

Minnesota Wild: Games suspended until further notice.

Minnesota Twins: Major League Baseball is delaying the regular season for at least two weeks, as of March 12.

NCAA Wrestling Championship: The event has been closed to the public. If you ordered tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded.

PCB Armory Boxing Title: The fight scheduled for April 11 has been postponed but the rescheduled date has not yet been confirmed.

Quarterfinal and NCHC Frozen Face Off: The event has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded.

Special Olympics Minnesota: Suspending all sport training, practices and competition activities, Polar Plunges and other events through April 5, 2020. This date could change and will be updated at somn.org/covid19.

Twin Cities In Motion Cancels Hot Dash 5K & 10-Mile Planned for March 21. The event will not be rescheduled. Registrants will receive a partial credit for their registration fees along with their race medal and participant gear.

WIAA State Tournament Series Events: The remaining games of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Girls Basketball Tournament, the boys sectional finals and State Tournament are canceled. Tickets will be refunded in full. Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by that school.

Community

Allina Health: Allina Health facilities are now imposing new safety and containment measures at their facilities that will impact visitors. According to a press release, "sick people are not allowed to visit patients. All patients are limited to two visits per day. Children under 12 years old are not allowed to visit." Additionally, visitors are not allowed to visit patients who are under investigation for COVID-19 or who tested positive for COVID-19 - Allina Health encourages loved ones to communicate with these patients through other means, such as Skype, Face Time, telephone and so on.

Animal Humane Society: All training programs are canceled until April 30. If you are currently a pass holder, your pass will be extended in order to ensure that the term of the pass is utilized. For all other classes and programing, you will receive a credit to use at a later date.

Bachman's: Closing all stores starting end-of-day Friday, March 20 (with locations at Galleria-Edina and US Bank closing starting March 19). Currently, the business says it plans to re-open all locations on Monday, April 6. Likewise, all events that existed during this time frame are also cancelled. The business encourages its customers to follow them on their various social media channels to stay connected, and will continue to honor delivery requests by calling 612-861-7311 or by visiting Bachman's.com.

Canterbury Park: Temporarily suspending all card casino, simulcast, and special events operations beginning March 16 at noon.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatre: The theatre is suspending all performances through Sunday, April 12. It is also temporarily closing Brindisi's Pub and postponing wedding receptions ("and other events") though April 12.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory: Officials are suspending all animal/garden daily talks and programs, public special events, programs and classes from Saturday, March 14 through March 31.

Cub: 13 stores will continue to be open 24 hours. The first shopping hour of each day, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., is for vulnerable guests. The stores that are not in the following list will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting March 18:

• Blaine North located at 12595 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55434

• Chanhassen located at 7900 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317

• Coon Rapids North located at 12900 Riverdale Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

• Duluth located at 615 W Central Entrance, Duluth, MN 55811

• Eagan West located at 1940 Cliff Lake Rd, Eagan, MN 55122

• Fridley located at 250 57th Ave NE, Fridley, MN 55432

• Lakeville South located at 20250 Heritage Dr, Lakeville, MN 55044

• Mankato West located at 1200 S Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN 56001

• Maple Grove located at 8150 Wedgewood Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

• Midway located at 1440 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104

• Rochester located at 1021 15th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904

• Stillwater located at 1801 Market Dr, Stillwater, MN 55082

• Uptown located at 1104 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Dakota County Library: All Dakota County Library locations are closed starting Wed, March 18 through Wed, April 1 or until further notice.

Destination Medical Center: The Destination Medical Center in Rochester has postponed its DMC Assistive Tech Challenge originally scheduled for April 4, 2020 until further notice.

Edina Parks & Recreation: All Edina Parks & Recreation programs and events have been canceled or postponed effective March 14 at least through April 3.

Eden Prairie Parks & Recreation: All programs, classes and lessons are canceled until further notice and refunds will be issued.

Foss Swim Schools: Foss Swim Schools in Minnesota have suspended all swim classes until Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m.

Three Rivers Park District: All of the Three Rivers Parks District buildings will be closed starting March 18 through April 5. All parks and trails will remain open.

Hennepin County public-facing services: Effective March 17, Hennepin County is closing all public-facing services at our 41 libraries, human service centers, and licensing service centers through April 6.

Ikea: Closing all stores effective March 18. Online service will be available at http://IKEA-USA.com

Jewish Family Service of St. Paul: All in-person group meetings, activities and events are canceled through March 27. They will remain open during normal business hours; however, in-person visits in the building are available by appointment only.

Landmark Center: Landmark Center is canceling its Irish cultural events (2020 Day of Irish Dance, St. Patrick's Day celebration). The organization has postponed their Urban Expedition series on Poland and Hungary until further notice. Their Urban Expedition series on Senegal and Sierra Leone has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Life Time Fitness: Will be closed starting 8 p.m. March 16. The club will update with a reopening day. Members will be credited for the number of days the club is closed.

Lunds & Byerlys: All locations are now open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week to help ensure the well-being of staff, restocking of products and deep cleaning of stores. Lunds is also asking most customers to refrain from visiting from 7-8 a.m., to allow higher-risk shoppers, including older adults and those who have compromised immune systems, to shop before the rest of the crowds come in. This will help ensure that they are the first to shop after cleaning and stocking. More information is available at lundsandbyerlys.com/coronavirus.

Macy's: Closing from March 17 through March 31.

Mall of America: Mall of America is closing from March 17 at 5 p.m. through at least March 31.

Metro Transit: Suspending all bus and light rail service from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Minneapolis Bouldering Project: Closed until further notice. They will not be charging dues to members while closed.

Minnesota Public Radio (MPR): The organization is canceling all public events from March 14 to April 24. Ticket-holders will be contacted directly with regard to refunds and exchanges in the event of postponement.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum: All Arboretum classes and events as well as private group and rental reservations have been canceled and participants will be notified about their options. For updates, visit their website.

Prairie Island Indian Community: All community events are canceled. Treasure Island Resort & Casino closed March 17 for two weeks.

Ridgedale Center: Ridgedale, along with other Brookfield-owned properties, is temporarily closed. Chipotle, Cheesecake Factory and Café Zupas remain open for take-out orders from their exterior mall entrances.

Rosedale Center: Closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27 until at least April 10, 2020.

Science Museum: The museum temporarily closed on March 13. Five hundred employees will be laid off on April 2. Online content is available on smm.org. New content is added daily.

Simon Property Group: The nation's largest mall operator is closing Southdale Center, Twin Cities Premium Outlets and Albertville Premium Outlets at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the stores will remain closed until March 29.

St. Paul Parks & Recreation: Officials are suspending all senior programs, Adaptive Recreation programs, youth athletic games and practices and all gatherings of 250 or more people from Saturday, March 14 through March 31.

St. Paul Library: The Saint Paul Public Library is suspending all programs, events, classes, outreach services, and meeting room reservations starting on Saturday, March 14 through March 31, including the Bookmobile and all other offsite visits to community partners.

Target: First hour of every Wednesday will be dedicated to vulnerable guests. All stores will now close at 9 p.m.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity: The organization has suspended the following operations through March 29 at the earliest:

All programs and services are suspended through March 29, with very few exceptions.

ReStore Home Improvement Outlets are closed through March 29 at the earliest.

All volunteer activities will be cancelled through April 12 at the earliest.

Headquarters at 1954 University Ave will be closed through March 29 at the earliest.

All events are cancelled through May 10, including the Hard Hat & Black Tie Gala which has been rescheduled to June 6.

YMCA: Fitness, health and wellbeing centers, pools and camps closed at least until March 30. A list of all program cancellations is available online. After-school programming, Early Childhood Learning Centers, Youth Intervention Services and University YMCA programs will continue as of March 16. And the Y is offering Y360, an on-demand fitness program adults and kids can do at home.

Entertainment

AMC Theaters: All theaters will be closed for the next 6-12 weeks, starting March 17.

Avenues for Youth Social Justice Film Festival: The event set for March 28 has been canceled. Tickets are being fully refunded.

Children's Theatre: All remaining performances of The Rainbow Fish and Spamtown, USA and education programs will be canceled through April 5. The ticket office will be directly in touch with all patrons who have tickets to canceled performances.

Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos: The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced the temporary closure of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino. Both facilities will suspend operations at noon on Wednesday, March 18 for 14 days and then will be reassessed at that time.

Eden Prairie Art Center: Officials say the center will be closed until further notice.

Eden Prairie Outdoor Center: Officials say the center will be closed until further notice.

Eden Prairie Senior Center: Officials say the center will be closed until further notice.

Eden Prairie Community Center: All classes and programs are canceled.

Stillwater Lift Bridge, Loop Trail “Lift & Loop” celebration: The grand opening celebration scheduled for May 15-16 has been postponed. A new date for the event will be determined within the next few weeks.

First Avenue: Postponing all events at First Ave., 7th Street Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre. The Depot Tavern, next door to First Avenue, will remain open at this time.

Guthrie Theater: The Guthrie Theater is canceling all remaining performances of "Twelfth Night" and "The Bacchae," as well as the upcoming performances of "CENTERPLAY."

Hennepin Theatre Trust: Shows ranging from March through May have been rescheduled or postponed. For a full list visit their site: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/coronavirus-update/ Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online or over the phone, the order will be refunded to the original card used for the purchase.

History Theatre: All upcoming shows for "Not For Sale" and "Not in Our Neighborhood" until another season. Tickets can be exchanged for a performance of "Runestone!: A Rock Musical," currently scheduled to open May 2 to May 24, a gift certificate equal to the number of tickets purchases, donate to the value of the tickets to the History Theatre, or request a full refund. History Theatre Box Office staff will help with your ticket exchanges during special hours this weekend, Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 from 11am-5pm. Our regular box office hours remain Tuesday through Friday, 10am-5pm.

Jason Aldean: Tour stop at Xcel Energy Center rescheduled for Aug. 8.

Kenny Chesney: May 2 stop at U.S. Bank Stadium postponed.

Minnesota Children's Museum: The museum is closing from March 14 through Friday March 27.

Mystic Lake: According to their website, Mystic Lake has postponed their REO Speedwagon concert originally scheduled for March 13 at 8 p.m. Refund requests will be accepted through 8 p.m. March 31, however the organization says original ticket purchases will be honored for a future date.

Minnesota Department of Health: All historic sites and museums will be closed through March 31.

Minnesota Historical Society: Sites and museums to remain closed through May 1.

Minnesota Zoo: the Minnesota Zoo will temporarily close to the public effective until further notice. The zoo will remain accessible to staff in order to continue to care for the animals and manage internal operations.

The International Wolf Center: The International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota, is now closed to the public through at least the weekend of April 5 to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Old Log Theater: Patrons who feel unwell should stay at home and contact the Old Log Box Office for a ticket exchange (952-474-5951, ext #0).

Reba McEntire: Tour stop at Xcel Energy Center set for May 7 rescheduled to July 23. Previously purchased tickets honored for new show.

Rage Against the Machine: The Target Center concerts May 11 and 12 have been postponed. New show dates are TBD at this time.

Rolling Stones: The U..S Bank Stadium show set for May 16 has been canceled. No makeup dates announced at this time, and ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets until an announcement is made.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: All SPCO performances from March 13 until March 29 are canceled. Tickets can be used for future performances, or ticket holders can call 651-291-1144 to request a refund.

SteppingStone for Youth Theatre: All Creative Learning programs, rehearsals and performances are canceled through March 29.

The Dakota: The performance venue is postponing all events through March 26. However, affected ticket holders can expect to use their tickets for future performances through April 1, 2021. Learn more here.

The History Theater: All patrons who feel unwell are encouraged to stay home and will have their tickets adjusted as needed. Ticket holders can exchange tickets from one performance to another for no additional cost.

The Lumineers: The concert at the Xcel Energy Center has been rescheduled from March 12 to Sept. 24, 2020.

Walker Art Center: Minneapolis-based Walker Art Center says it has canceled all of its on-site programs until April 15, 2020 - which include performances, screenings, lectures and public tours. The institution's galleries will remain open, however, in addition to public spaces, the Walker Shop, and Esker Grove.

Government Services

City of Golden Valley: The city is closing its facilities to the public and suspending programs and events from March 14 through April 3 (some exceptions apply). City employees will still be available by phone or email. You can learn more on their website.

City of Plymouth: The city is closing its recreational facilities, canceling events and suspending recreation programming. You can learn more on their website.

City of Minnetonka: The City of Minnetonka has canceled a number of meetings, sessions and workshops through March 31 (more details below). The Williston Fitness Center, is also closed through March 31. For a full and up-to-date list of cancellations and closures, please visit the City of Minnetonka's website.

City of Savage: The city is canceling some of its "non-essential" activities from March 18 through April 30. More information is available on the city's website, here.

City of Blaine: The City of Blaine has closed all city buildings until further notice. City staff will continue to work and assist the public, but the buildings will not be open for in-person business. More information can be found on the city's website.

City of New Brighton: The City of New Brighton will be closing all of its facilities to public access until at least April 1. Essential services will continue, and city employees will be available by phone and email. Updates will be posted on the city's website.

City of Red Wing: The City of Red Wing will remain open, however, public access to public facilities will be suspended starting Tuesday, March 17. Updates will be posted on the city's website.

Hennepin County Jail: Effective March 15, the Hennepin County Jail is canceling all social visitation of inmates.

Minnesota Department of Corrections: In-person visits are suspended for a minimum of two weeks at all facilities. The department is looking for ways to expand electronic visiting, including potential reduction or waiver of fees.

Minnesota Department of Transportation: The department says, in accordance with guidance from state health officials, that it is canceling all of its public meetings and project open houses statewide for at least the next 30 days.

Morrison County Jail: All public visiting with inmates have been suspended until further notice. The public can still visit remotely by going to www.jailatm.com

Social Security Offices: All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Critical services, phone and online services will be available. www.socialsecurity.gov.

Stearns County: Face-to-face services are shifting to other delivery methods. Many of the county services will be available, online, phone and mail. There will be drop boxes in the entrances of the County Administration Center in St. Cloud and the Service Center building in Waite Park for residents to drop off paperwork for processing.

Stearns County Jail: Officials are cancelling all outside programming for inmates and all visiting hours.

St. Louis County Jail: The St. Louis County Jail has suspended all Inmate visitation by the public until further notice. Staff working to allow an additional small amount of phone time for anyone who has been incarcerated for seven days or longer, according to a press release. You can purchase or set up a phone card on their website.

United States District Court of Minnesota: The federal court system in Minnesota will remain open for business in all four of its courthouses, but has suspended all federal criminal and civil jury trials until after April 27, 2020. All grand juries are suspended through April 27, and attorney admission ceremonies will be suspended through April 27 as well. More info is available here.

Schools

Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota schools will close Wednesday, March 18 until Friday, March 27.

Concordia University: The university is migrating to online classes for the rest of the semester, starting March 16. All students are being asked to vacate residence halls by March 20.

Easter Carver County: Schools in the district will be closed March 16 through March 27. Free lunches will be available to all students 18 and under at the Riverview Terrace Community Center and at Clover Ridge Elementary school Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. curbside in both locations, to be picked up and taken home while minimizing contact. For more info visit their website.

Minneapolis Public Schools: Minneapolis Public Schools will be open on Monday, March 16 and closed on Tuesday, March 17. The district says classes are scheduled to resume on April 6.

Minnesota State High School League: There will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school. The change is effective from Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27.

Minnesota State System: School officials announced they are suspending classes. The colleges and universities that are still on spring break will resume March 23 and the colleges that have spring break during the week of March 16 to March 20 will resume class March 30.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law: The school announced Thursday, March 12, that it is suspending in-person classes through April 3.

St. Mary's University: With the progressing threat of COVID-19, Saint Mary’s University is taking steps to keep its students and the community safe, including moving classes online, canceling all athletic events, and suspending upcoming public events.

St. Olaf College: The school announced it will be extending spring break by one week. Spring break will begin and continue through April 5. Classes will resume April 6.

University of St. Thomas: All classes will be done online for the rest of the spring semester. For more info go to their website.

University of Minnesota System: Online classes to continue for the rest of the semester. Events, including graduation are canceled.

U of M Extension: In-person programs are canceled statewide starting March 16 through March 31.

Waconia Public Schools: Waconia Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 27th. There will be no educational instruction during that time. Instruction will resume on Monday, March 30th and will likely be distance learning.

Wayzata Public Schools: All schools closed for students March 16 through April 6. The closure accounts for Gov. Walz's school closings announcement and the district's previously scheduled spring break.