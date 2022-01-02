Live updates: MDH reports 46 new COVID deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 11,457 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,362 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospital bed space continues to be very low across the state, as 94.1% of adult non-ICU hospital beds are in use and 95.4% of adult ICU beds are occupied.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,370 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,178 in non-ICU beds and 192 in the ICU.

MDH reported 9,213,245 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,843,231 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (73.7%). Of that number, 3,598,752 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.1%).

Among children 5-11 years old, 191,315 kids have at least one shot (38%) and 153,968 have completed their vaccine series (30%).

On Tuesday, 21,360 new COVID-19 cases in the state were announced, however, health officials note that the number of new cases does not accurately portray the full extent and reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the latest surge being fueled by the more infectious omicron variant, at-home tests are not accounted for in MDH's data.

Watch more on the coronavirus:

Watch the latest reports and updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Minnesota with our YouTube playlist: