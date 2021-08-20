US extends restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada, Mexico until September 21

WASHINGTON — In an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will be extended until September 21.
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) who serves as co-chair of both the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada – U.S. Interparliamentary Group released the following statement in response to the announcement:
“The U.S. – Canadian relationship is integral for our economies and life-quality. The failure to make opening the border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level.”
Travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada were initially put in place back in March 2020. Canada reopened the border on August 9, 2021 to allow vaccinated Americans across the border. At this time, the U.S. still is not allowing Canadians to cross over.