US extends restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada, Mexico until September 21

WASHINGTON — In an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will be extended until September 21.

To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) who serves as co-chair of both the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada – U.S. Interparliamentary Group released the following statement in response to the announcement:

“The U.S. – Canadian relationship is integral for our economies and life-quality. The failure to make opening the border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level.”