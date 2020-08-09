UW-Madison, UW-Eau Claire enact quarantines for students

MADISON, Wis. — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Eau Claire have enacted quarantines to lower the amount of COVID-19 cases on their campuses.
The quarantine at UW-Madison started at 5 p.m. Monday and is effective until Sept. 21.
The chancellor sent a letter urging all undergraduate students to limit their in-person interactions to essential activities only.
"We’ve reached the point where we need to quickly flatten the curve of infection, or we will lose the opportunity to have campus open to students this semester, which we know many students truly want," the letter reads.
At UW-Eau Claire, six residence hall wings have been placed in quarantine. University officials say these wings have 184 students.
The school has 69 students who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including 17 on-campus students and 52 students living off-campus, according to the university.