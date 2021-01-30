COVID-19 vaccine cancellation messages incorrectly sent to Minnesota seniors

Several people who received the message later received a notice saying the cancellation was sent in error.

COVID-19 vaccine cancellation notices sent to numerous Minnesota seniors on Saturday morning appear to have been sent in error.

Several people reached out to KARE 11 on Saturday morning about the message, which in many cases appeared to be sent to seniors who had already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as part of the state's 65+ vaccine pilot program. The message told the recipient that a future vaccine appointment was unauthorized and being canceled.

However, many people who spoke to KARE 11 later reported receiving a follow-up notice later, saying the earlier message was an error and that future appointments are confirmed as previously scheduled.

State officials have not yet commented on the messages, the cause, or how many people received them. KARE 11 is reaching out to state officials for more details.