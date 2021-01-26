Long lines mark the rollout of Minnesota's vaccine lottery

On the first morning of pre-registration, some reported the state website showed thousands of people were ahead of them in line.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning Minnesota's vaccine lottery opened to people 65 and older, and thousands of people were eager to register.

At the 5 a.m. open time, people were already reporting long lines online.

Luckily, the registration will remain open through 5 a.m. Wednesday and early entry doesn't affect your chances of being selected to receive a vaccine. The pre-registration system is not first come, first serve.

Lottery winners will be notified later Wednesday by text, email, or phone if they received a vaccine appointment.

This is likely the most accurate picture we have of people who want the COVID-19 vaccine here in Minnesota with the lottery today. 20K+ waiting. #sunrisers — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) January 26, 2021

Minnesotans selected to get an appointment will be given a time slot at one of the nine vaccination sites they designated when registering for the lottery.

Nearly 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at vaccination sites in Brooklyn Center, Blaine, St. Cloud, Rochester, North Mankato, Marshall, Mountain Iron, Thief River Falls and Ferus Falls.

Last week, the online site and state phone lines were overwhelmed with people trying to get a vaccine. Gov. Walz says the state was expecting high interest but said “that’s no excuse for putting people through a bad experience.”

“Both Blaine and Brooklyn Center will be 65-plus,” Anne O’Connor, deputy commissioner, Minnesota Dept. of Commerce said. “The other seven sites are split equally between the educators and childcare workers, and 65-plus.”

The state also announced a pop-up vaccination site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, dedicated to K-12 teachers and childcare workers.