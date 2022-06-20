State outlines vaccine sites for kids under 5 after fed approval

While initial demand is expected to be high, the state is encouraging families to schedule appointments in advance with providers.

MINNESOTA, USA — With final approval from the CDC and FDA, sites across Minnesota can begin inoculating children 6 months to 5 years of age against COVID-19, bridging a divide of defense that has existed since the onset of the pandemic.

The FDA on Friday gave the green light for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for that age group, with the CDC not far behind on Saturday.

The Biden administration had earlier announced its strategy to provide vaccines to state governments, saying it had stockpiled an initial vaccine supply of 10 million doses, with more to come.

In Minnesota, the Walz administration and Minnesota Department of Health have outlined a network of roughly 414 locations that plan to offer vaccines to children of differing ages — most of which previously said they would begin vaccinations within one week of receiving their doses.

Among the sites offering doses is the state-run facility at the Mall of America. The Minnesota Department of Health says vaccine appointments are now open at the site for children between 6 months and 5 years old. Initially, the site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group by appointment Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The state expects initial demand to be high, and though other vaccine sites will soon come online, it may be initially difficult to schedule appointments at specific locations.

For a list of resources on how to receive a free COVID-19 shot, locate available vaccine locations, or find COVID-19 testing facilities, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website, here.

