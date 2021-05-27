A vaccine without a needle? U of M research suggests it may be in the future

New research involving a U of M biomedical engineering team shows that "wafers" under your tongue could help deliver vaccines rather than shots.

In the field of biomedical engineering, University of Minnesota associate professor Dr. Chun Wang describes two unique challenges with vaccine delivery.

The first challenge is obvious.

“Needles and syringes,” Wang said. “It hurts!”

The second challenge is less obvious, but just as important. Most vaccines must be preserved at low temperatures through the “cold chain,” which adds logistical difficulties and can sometimes disrupt access for rural or less accessible parts of the world.

So, Dr. Wang and his colleagues at the U of M, along with other partner institutions, asked a simple question:

What if you could deliver a vaccine without needing a refrigerator or a needle?

“We need something practical,” Wang said, “something simple that people can use and be made in large quantities.”

It’s something you would put in your mouth, instead of your arm, and would deliver a vaccine to your body by simply dissolving under your tongue. Wang and other researchers developed this wafer and showed, through recently published research in the Journal of Controlled Release, that it works with HIV proteins when administered to animals.

Watching the experts at work: @devphotoK11 recording Dr. Chun Wang at his University of Minnesota lab. Wang's team developed an alternative vaccine method that might allow you to put a small "wafer" under your tongue -- rather than a needle in your arm. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/XB96EWlynP — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 28, 2021

The findings are critically important because they suggest that the wafers may be able to apply broadly to many different types of vaccines, including those for COVID-19. Although the research started before the pandemic and has so far involved protein-based vaccines, Dr. Wang told KARE 11 that some further tweaks could allow the wafers to be used with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna.

All in all, it’s considered groundbreaking research, and Wang said he hopes the wafers can be tested on humans in the next few years.

“It could mean a tremendous benefit. Our vaccine, our wafers, we’ve demonstrated with HIV protein that it can be stably stored at room temperature with no need for refrigeration,” Wang said. “It cuts a lot of costs associated with refrigeration, and could mean tremendous benefit to people living in low-resource areas -- not only in this country, but worldwide.”

Next, private companies and government agencies would need to get on board to help develop a product. That could be a long process, and it would eventually involve pre-clinical testing and three phases of human trials before it could reach the market.

However, Wang and his colleagues are proud of the breakthrough they’ve made in their field of biomedical engineering.