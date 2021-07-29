Governor Walz announces $100 incentive to encourage people to get vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS — Earlier Thursday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota would be joining the Biden Administration's initiative to provide $100 to anyone 12 years of age or older obtaining their COVID-19 vaccine from July 30 through August 15.
“President Biden is calling for a nationwide push to make sure our families and communities are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and Minnesota is ready to join the effort,” said Governor Walz.
According to the governor's office, those who receive their first dose between July 30 through August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Starting August 4, Minnesotans may verify their first dose and claim the $100 at mn.gov/covid19/100/. Additional details will be released at a later date.
Ways to obtain a free COVID-19 vaccine
- Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
- Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline (833-431-2053)
- Open Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
- Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/ (you can also search by vaccine type)
- Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
- Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.
Ways to obtain a free COVID-19 test
- Order a test through the state’s no-cost at-home COVID-19 testing program.
- Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.
- Walk-in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s no-cost community testing sites across Minnesota.