Gov. Walz partnering with airline for $500 travel voucher drawing as vaccine incentive

People who get their shot at Terminal 2 at MSP airport can be entered into a drawing for a $500 travel voucher from Sun Country Airlines.

MINNEAPOLIS — Have you gotten your vaccine yet?

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a new vaccine incentive partnership with Minneapolis-based airline, Sun Country Airlines.

Those who get their shot between Thursday, July 1 and Saturday, August 7 will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $500 travel voucher through Sun Country Airlines. Winners will be chosen each week for five consecutive weeks. Undrawn entries do not roll over into following weeks.

“Vaccines are effective and can help you explore the country much more safely,” said Governor Walz in a press release. “With more than 3 million Minnesotans vaccinated, we’ve made great progress as a state and we want to build on that success by providing a chance to get back to traveling – safely. So roll up your sleeves Minnesota – walk in or make an appointment at Terminal 2, and begin planning your next trip.”

The single dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is currently being administered through the Terminal 2 pop-up location at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. People must be 18 or over to receive the shot and enter for a chance to win. The offer is open to the general public and no boarding passes or appointments are needed.