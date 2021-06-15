Hennepin County approves $100K for COVID vaccination incentive programs

According to a press release, the funds will come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — In an effort to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, the Hennepin Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to approve $100,000 for vaccine incentive programs thorough a board action request brought forward by Commissioner Chris LaTondresse. Through a statement, he mentioned that the approval of the funds would help address vaccination disparities in the county.

“Vaccine incentive programs are designed to build trust and increase vaccination rates. This action is an opportunity to build on Minnesota's statewide vaccine incentive strategy in a way that's specifically tailored to the unique needs and concerns of Hennepin County residents. For us this means addressing vaccine disparities in our highest social vulnerability index zip codes," said LaTondresse in his statement.

According to a press release from the board, the funds will come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund which was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In their proposal, the board proposed the following vaccination incentive measures.

Partnering with community groups to host vaccine events and to support the provision of free meals, groceries or entertainment.

Distributing "Thank You" packages, of which will be personalized to the targeted population and event. Community-based businesses may be prioritized for the contents of the "Thank You" packs.