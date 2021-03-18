Minnesota administers 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

As of March 17, more than 1.3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 764,275 are fully vaccinated.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The above video originally aired on March 9, 2021.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota has officially administered more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses to residents across the state.

According to the most recent statewide vaccine data, more than 1.3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 764,275 are fully vaccinated. Nearly 77% of adults 65 and older, one of the state's first vaccine priority groups, have also received at least one dose.

The milestone number comes as Minnesota prepares to surpass half a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Updated daily case and death numbers will be reported by the Minnesota Department of Health at 11 a.m.

“Hope is on the horizon as more than two million doses of life-saving vaccines have gone into the arms of our loved ones in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz in a statement. Walz is currently in quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-positive staff member.

“With our strong network of hard-working providers and Minnesotans doing their part to end this pandemic by rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, we are proud of our state for working together and leading the nation in vaccine administration. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable milestones at an increasing pace this spring as vaccine supply continues to grow," he said.

On March 9, Gov. Walz and health officials announced that Minnesota would expand vaccine eligibility to 1.8 million more residents after successfully vaccinating 70% of seniors.

Among those currently eligible to receive vaccines are:

Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:

Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including:

Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC

Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions

Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing

Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers