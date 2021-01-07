Gov. Walz: Minnesota hits 70% vaccination goal

"This is a day to celebrate our COVID-19 response efforts, but the hard work continues," said Governor Walz.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota has reached President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of the population vaccinated by July 4.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 3,034,281 Minnesotans over the age of 18 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, to meet the 70% goal. Numbers posted on the Minnesota Department of Health's vaccine dashboard show a 67% vaccination rate among Minnesotans age 16 and older as of Tuesday; however, an MDH spokesperson tells KARE 11 the figures on the MDH dashboard do not include vaccinations by federal sources, like VA hospitals, while the CDC's count includes all sources.

“This is a remarkable achievement, and a credit to every Minnesotan who has rolled up their sleeves to get their vaccine and protect themselves and their communities,” Gov. Walz said in a statement.

According to the governor's office, Minnesota is the second state in the Midwest to reach the 70% threshold.

“Getting to this milestone today was a true team effort,” Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a statement. “I am thankful for each and every Minnesotan who contributed to this vaccination push: to our doctors, nurses, and others for vaccinating everyone looking for their shot; to our hospitals, clinics, and local public health agencies for working tirelessly to make vaccines available to all; to our community partners for stepping up to host vaccination events around the state; to everybody who helped schedule an appointment for a relative or drive a loved one to get their vaccine; and to the more than 3 million Minnesotans who got their vaccine and helped us reach this landmark. We are better off because of all of you.”

“This is a day to celebrate our COVID-19 response efforts, but the hard work continues,” Gov. Walz said. “We are still focused on getting as many shots in arms as possible and meeting Minnesotans where they are. We need even more people to be vaccinated if we are going to build the broad protection necessary to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe from COVID-19 for the long-term. We hit President Biden’s goal, but we are not stopping here.”