Live updates: Minnesota reports 70% of those 16+ have received one COVID dose

Governor Walz says COVID-19 vaccinations are on the rise in Minnesota as the state reaches a new number of people getting at least one dose

Thursday, Aug. 12

11 a.m.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of adults 16 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The state vaccine dashboard says as of Tuesday 3,224,475 Minnesotans 16-plus are partially immunized, and adds that 3,031,445 of those people (66.2%) have completed their COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated. Health officials say they have administered more than 6 million total doses.

According to the governor's office, the number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.

"Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic," said Governor Walz in a news release. "The data is clear: vaccines are our key to fighting COVID-19 and the delta variant, and millions of Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives."

Back on July 1, Governor Walz announced that Minnesota surpassed 70% of adults 18 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Minnesota is currently leading the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their COVID vaccination series (54.4%) and residents 65-and-older with at least one vaccine dose (93%), according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Reaching the goal of 70% of people 16 and older vaccinated is good progress, but it's not the finish line. Continuing to increase vaccination rates among those who are eligible, along with other steps to slow the spread, is incredibly important to protect our communities—especially those who are more vulnerable or not able to get vaccinated yet," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a news release. "The Delta variant is far more contagious and spreads easily among unvaccinated people, which underscores the importance of getting as many people vaccinated as possible as we approach fall and back to school."

The importance of getting Minnesotans vaccinated, whether they are hesitant or simply unreached, is underlined by data released by state health officials Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded 1,318 new COVID infections in the past day, bringing total cases to 623,527 since the start of the pandemic. MDH has said sampling shows more than 81% of new cases are of the delta variant.

The new cases are based on results from 27,321 tests (21,173 PCR, 6,148 antigen) processed in private and state labs. MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

Eight more people have died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 7,723. Of those deaths 4,533 (59%) are tied to long-term care or assisted living settings.

Hospitalization numbers are climbing steadily as the delta variant spreads, with 377 people being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis as of Wednesday. MDH says 103 of those patients require ICU care.