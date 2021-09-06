Minnesota Twins to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Two community youth and family vaccination clinics will be open to people 12 or older on Saturday, June 26.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are hosting a pair of community COVID vaccination clinics on Saturday, June 26.

The Twins will hold the clinics, open to people 12 and older, in partnership with several partners including Saint Paul Parks and Recreation, CUB Pharmacy, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, and Twins RBI.

According to a news release sent out by the Twins on Friday, the first clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club, located at 2410 N. Irving Avenue in Minneapolis. The other is scheduled to be open from the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington Hills Community Center, located at 1200 Payne Avenue in St. Paul.

Both will first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, and offer instructions on-site about how to get a second dose. Participants are asked to bring in an insurance card or state-issued ID if possible, however it is not required.