US hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone of 100 million shots

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has officially administered more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday morning, the agency said 133,337,525 doses have been delivered and 101,128,005 doses have been administered so far. The vaccine tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and Johnson & Johnson's single shot vaccine.

The CDC said around 35 million have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., accounting for 13.5% of the adult population. Additionally, nearly 66 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

Friday's milestone comes almost exactly 1 month after the U.S. surpassed 50 million shots, which occurred on Feb. 13.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will direct states to open up their vaccine supply to all adult Americans by May 1. The president added that his administration is well ahead of their goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have been falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated.

While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. But, now, after weeks of hovering around 2,000 daily deaths, that figure has dropped to about 1,400 U.S. lives lost each day to coronavirus.