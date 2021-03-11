SPPS pushing for COVID vaccines in young kids

More opportunities will be available for kids to get a COVID vaccine following the CDC's approval of the two-dose Pfizer shot for younger children.

Following the CDC's authorization of COVID vaccines for some of the youngest Americans, one of the largest school districts in Minnesota is pushing for kids to get vaccinated.

On Thursday Saint Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gotthard will join health officials in announcing plans to make the COVID vaccine available to younger children. According to the district, there are around 17,000 SPPS students in the 5- to 11-year-old age range that are now eligible for a vaccine.

A press conference will be held at Como Park Elementary School at 9:30 Thursday morning.

SPPS already hosts a weekly vaccine clinic for people 12 and older on Fridays at Gordon Parks High School. More information about this program is available here.

This announcement comes one day after Gov. Tim Walz announced a similar statewide push for kids to get vaccinated. A new website launched on Wednesday connects families to clinics and answers any questions about vaccinations for this age group.

Because younger kids receive a smaller dose of the vaccine than adults or teens, families need to be sure they find a provider offering the shot their young children need.

Currently, only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids.