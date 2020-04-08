x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

coronavirus

Valleyfair to remain closed for the 2020 season due to COVID-19

Season passes for 2020 will be valid through 2021 with added "Pass Perks", according to a press release.
Valleyfair in Shakopee MN

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Shakopee amusement park Valleyfair, will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager and Vice President. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority."

The park said they will aim to reopen for the 2021 season.

Season passes for 2020 will be valid through 2021 with added "Pass Perks," according to a press release.

Valleyfair cited "limited visibility from state and local officials as to when a park opening is possible" and diminishing days in the calendar as the reasons for the closure. 

RELATED: Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe to reopen Aug. 10

RELATED: Minnesota State High School League moves football, volleyball to spring