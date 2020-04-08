Valleyfair to remain closed for the 2020 season due to COVID-19

Season passes for 2020 will be valid through 2021 with added "Pass Perks", according to a press release.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Shakopee amusement park Valleyfair, will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager and Vice President. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority."

The park said they will aim to reopen for the 2021 season.

