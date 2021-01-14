VAX Facts: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines

KARE 11's Chris Hrapsky answers some of the most common questions about the coronavirus vaccines.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11's Chris Hrapsky answers some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine:

If you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered, should you get a vaccine?

Yes. Roughly 9% of Minnesotans have officially tested positive for the virus. If you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered, state health officials say patients have at least 90 days of immunity from another infection.

Two recent studies, from Australia and South Korea, show antibodies can last six to eight months after infection. And a vaccine will only extend your protection.

“If you’ve had COVID-19, yes, we do recommend you get vaccinated,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of the Minn. Dept. of Health Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division.

If you currently have COVID-19, should you get a vaccine?

No.

State and federal health officials say this is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you currently have COVID, you should stay home,” said Patsy Stinchfield, nurse practitioner and senior director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Minnesota and a liaison to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. “You should not go to a public vaccine place. You should recover and not get vaccinated while you are acutely ill.”

The advice is to wait until you can leave isolation, which according to the CDC is 10 days after first symptoms and 24 hours without fever.

How quickly does the vaccine start to produce antibodies?

Clinical vaccine trials showed some protection at seven days after the shot, according to Ehresmann.

Seven days is when the body starts showing replicated antibodies. However, the vaccine’s full, 95% protection needs at least 28 days and two shots with the Pfizer vaccine, and 35 days and two shots with Moderna’s.

So, just because you got the shot, does not mean you are protected right away.

Why aren’t clinics, hospitals and pharmacies vaccinating people 24-7?

Good question. With roughly 400,000 vaccines delivered to the state, but only one-third of them put into arms, you might think they could start really ramping up? Well, it’s complicated.

According to Ehresmann, it’s not like a food truck where you stand in line and order till the food runs out. There are massive logistics to work out.

Each time the state gets a batch of vaccine, it’s allocated to various hospital systems, public health departments and pharmacies, and it’s up to those cites to arrange vaccination for specific groups that qualify so far.

Not to mention, at this point the directive is to save a second dose for every patient. So health officials warn that it may appear that vaccines aren’t going into arms, but the statistics also reflect second doses waiting for patients in need of that full protection.

“We knew that initially it would take a little while to ramp up because of the process of education, training and setting up sites. But now that that’s happened our expectation is that the vaccination numbers should add up quickly,” said Ehresmann.

For instance, Children’s Minnesota gets about 1,000 vaccine doses a week. They give them to qualifying employees until they run out and then wait for the next batch.

“Our biggest rate-limiting factor is supply. So for Children’s, we would do 24-7 and we have been ready to go vaccinating evening nights and weekends, but our supply has been very limited,” said Patsy Stinchfield, nurse practitioner and Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Children’s Minnesota.

When will the vaccine arrive to your hospital, your clinic or your pharmacy and how will you know when it’s your turn to get a shot?

Bottom line is health officials can’t yet answer either question, because it all depends on supply.

“Our hope is that as more vaccine comes online, that we will be able to speed through these groups,” said Ehresmann.

The state’s vaccine plan includes groups broken down into three phases and subphases.

Phase 1

1a – High-risk health care workers and many long-term care residents.

1b – Frontline essential workers and adults over 75 years old (expected in February)

1c – Includes adults 65-74, people 16-64 with high risk conditions and other essential workers.

Phase 2

Includes adults in hard hit communities, according to the MDH.

Phase 3

Any provider will have access to vaccine, and anyone who wants it, can get it.

However, an announcement from federal health officials on Jan. 12 essentially asks that Phase 1b and Phase 1c be moved up immediately.

Minnesota health officials are cautious about this, because they don’t have the doses to support the federal plan change yet.

According to Health Partners, most community-based health care providers will not have an active vaccination role in Phase 1.

When might we get to Phase 3?