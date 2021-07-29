'Vax to School' campaign aims to get more kids and families vaccinated before the new school year

The 'Vax to School' campaign is all about giving families more convenient options to get vaccinated, and also more accurate information about the vaccine itself.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) kicked off a new campaign to get more kids and families vaccinated before the start of a new school year.

“Getting kids vaccinated is the best way to keep our students safe and healthy while they are in school,” St. Paul Public Schools Chief of Staff Cedric Baker says.

MDH held a kickoff event at Harding High School in Saint Paul Thursday morning.

During the event Baker and others announced plans to hold free vaccination clinics at several schools in the district.

“We are holding vaccine clinics for anyone twelve and older,” Baker explains.

The campaign also features a new video that was posted on YouTube this week.

The video features teachers from across the state of Minnesota who encourage families to consider getting their kids vaccinated before the school year starts this Fall.

According to MDH, one-third of Minnesota teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 old are vaccinated.

State health officials say that number needs to be much higher to keep students and staff members safe this school year.

“The time is now to really increase our rates of vaccination, to make sure we can protect in-person learning and to protect our students and our staff who are in these facilities,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says.