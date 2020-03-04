Virus complicates life on the road for truck drivers

"You can't drive a big rig up to a takeout window at a restaurant."

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — William Hamersma's usual trips normally take him from the Twin Cities area to just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

For Hamersma, who lives near Rochester, that means many miles on the road. Lucky for him, he has a microwave in his truck.

"My wife is a pretty good cook, so I bring all my stuff with me," he said. "But a lot of these truckers out here, they don't have microwaves in their trucks and stuff like that."

That can be a problem. With restaurants in many areas of the country now only open for delivery, takeout, or drive thru, drivers can have trouble finding a place to eat and use the restroom.

"Drivers need access to restrooms. They need access to showers. You can't drive a big rig up to a takeout window at a restaurant," said John Hausladen, the president of the Minnesota Trucking Association. "That's one of the biggest challenges for truck drivers is that they're human. They have basic needs, and they still need to meet those."

Hausladen says some restaurants have come up with solutions for drivers, allowing them to order ahead and pick up their food.

While rest stops in Minnesota remain open for truck parking, Hausladen says they don't have good data on how many of the facilities at those stops are still open.

"We've had regular conversations with the Governor and the Commissioner of Transportation about just how essential it is that those basic things, like a sink and a toilet, that those stay open. So far, it seems like we're doing okay," he said.

Hamersma says at some stops there's a limit to how many people can be in the building at once.

"Your truck stops are starting to try to keep people to a minimum," he said.

Hausladen says among the MTA's members, he doesn't know of any drivers who have become sick. He says right now there is an adequate pool of drivers to keep up with demand.

"What trucking does is so often invisible. What you buy at the store came on a truck," he said. "We are on the front lines right now. We are delivering critical food and medical supplies."