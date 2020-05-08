Volunteers able to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Dr. Anthony Fauci is answering questions about the experimental drug and whether it could be strong enough to curb the pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is entering final testing.

This is phase 3 of a clinical trial designed to evaluate if the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in adults.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID of the National Institute of Health says scientists have 30,000 volunteers who do not have the coronavirus ready to test the vaccine.

"Half of them get the vaccine, half of them get a placebo, and you wait and see what happens with infections in the community," explained Dr. Fauci.