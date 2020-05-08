Volunteers able to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is entering final testing.
This is phase 3 of a clinical trial designed to evaluate if the vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 in adults.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID of the National Institute of Health says scientists have 30,000 volunteers who do not have the coronavirus ready to test the vaccine.
"Half of them get the vaccine, half of them get a placebo, and you wait and see what happens with infections in the community," explained Dr. Fauci.
"We hope by the end of this year, by the late Fall, early Winter that we will know whether the vaccine is safe and effective and doses can be made available to people by the end of the year, the beginning of 2021," said Dr. Fauci.