Walker Art Center to reopen July 16

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the Twin Cities' most popular arts stops is preparing to open its doors following what will be a four-month closure due to COVID-19.

Walker Art Center will reopen to the general public July 16, with members able to come back July 10. The museum shut its doors March 13 as the pandemic took hold in order to protect both the community and employees.

“We are excited that the Walker will be ready to welcome visitors back this July," said Executive Director Mary Ceruti. "We have made various changes for safety and comfort, and will continue to take every precaution for the care of all visitors, staff, and artists, but will finally be able to open our galleries to the public.”

The Walker galleries, the Walker shop and Esker Grove will all be open with modified hours and new safety protocols for guests and employees. Visitors over the age of 2 will be asked to wear masks, distances of 6 feet are required for anyone outside of a household group, and hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout the museum.

Walker staff will clean touch surfaces every hour, and overall cleaning efforts will increase. To reduce touches and space needed for social distancing the museum is moving to an online ticket system, which begins June 30.

Once an online ticket has been acquired, visitors will receive an emailed ticket that can be scanned digitally or physically at the admissions desk in the main lobby. After entering visitors can stay as long as the museum is open. The museum capacity will be capped at 25% at all times.

Moving Image and performing arts programs will not resume until later in 2020.