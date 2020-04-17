Walz allows some outdoor recreation businesses to reopen

Executive Order 20-38 will allow Minnesotans to take part in activities like golf, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking, as long as they social distance.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With a beautiful weekend of weather ahead and Minnesotans chomping at the bit to get outside, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday allowing some outdoor recreation businesses to reopen.

Executive Order 20-38 will allow Minnesotans to take part in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines.

The guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas and staying close to home for outdoor recreation.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

Under the order, facilities that may reopen (or remain open) include:

Public and private parks and trails

Golf courses and driving ranges

Bait shops for live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including Marina services, dock installation and other lake services, and boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair (by appointment only)

Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed, based on Walz's continuing Stay at Home order, and an order he signed earlier closing bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses.

The changes will go into effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.