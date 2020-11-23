Walz to speak on 'new technology' to slow COVID-19 spread after state releases contact tracing app

Walz will speak at 12:30 p.m. Monday. He hasn't released many details, but the state released a new contact tracing app ahead of the press conference.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz will speak Monday about new technology available to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The press conference is set for 12:30 p.m., and Walz will be joined by public health official Kris Ehresmann and Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes.

Walz has not released many details about his announcement, but it comes on the heels of Minnesota releasing its first COVID-19 tracking app, COVIDaware MN.

The free app uses contact tracing methods developed by Apple and Google. According to its description in the App Store, it exchanges anonymous Bluetooth keys with other app users when you're within 6 feet of each other.

The app's description emphasized privacy, stating that no information from your use of the app can be traced back to you.

If you test positive for COVID-19, the app's description states that a contact investigator will give you a verification code. If you enter the code, other users who were recently near you will be anonymously notified.