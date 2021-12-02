Walz to discuss educator testing program as tool to get kids back in school

Gov. Tim Walz has a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is highlighting Minnesota's efforts to test educators for COVID-19 as a path to getting kids back in school.

Walz will visit a K-8 school in Roseville on Friday at 11 a.m. to speak to the media about what he calls the "first-in-the-nation educator testing program."

The governor said in a news release this week that the program is a "key tool for getting students safely back in the classroom."

Walz will tour the testing program at the Roseville school, and then speak to the media afterward.

Walz announced in December that the state would provide training and saliva test kits so that all schools who have any in-person or hybrid learning can offer on-site testing to their staff members who have contact with students. Walz said at the time that while K-12 teachers and staff are not required to be tested, the state is requiring schools to offer the testing every other week. The program began Jan. 4.

On Friday, Walz's office announced that more than 96% of school districts have signed up to participate, and on top of that, 41% of nonpublic schools and two out of four tribal schools. The rate of transmission found among educators is currently at 0.37%.

The program works by giving each school a designated day every two weeks to conduct testing. Saliva PCR testing kits are delivered to the school district, and trained COVID-19 coordinators oversee the testing.

As of Feb. 11, 85% of K-8 classes in Minnesota are doing some kind of in-person learning, and only 15% are in full distance learning, according to Walz.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has also urged young people ages 12-25 to get proactively tested regularly if they're returning to school, sports or other activities.

The CDC is expected to release new guidance on schools on Friday.

In September 2020, the state of Minnesota also announced that it would begin offering free COVID-19 saliva tests to teachers, school staff and child care providers.