Walz extends Minnesota's 'Stay at Home' order to May 4

The statewide mandate began on March 27 and was originally set to expire this Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he is extending the state's "Stay at Home" order to May 4.

The order, which began on March 27 at 11:59 p.m., was originally scheduled to end this Friday, April 10.

The bar and restaurant closures have also been extended to May 4.

The extension comes after similar federal guidance. Walz said he's been told by federal officials they are expecting to produce millions of antibody tests by the beginning of May.

Walz said data that compares states shows how social distancing has helped flatten the curve in Minnesota. However, he pointed out that Michigan and Louisiana have spiked quickly, so "we cannot rest easy," and have to continue social distancing.

There will be updates to the "Stay at Home" order that are not fully decided yet, but the governor said the order has "a mechanism" that will allow for changes to be made in the coming days.

The governor said he is looking into getting people back to work if they can do so safely. Some landscaping workers have already been added into the exempt food and agriculture category.

"I direct the Commissioners of Health, Employment and Economic Development, and Labor and Industry to begin planning on how to allow certain non-Critical Sector workers to return to work when it is safe to do so," Walz said in the official order. "Such a plan must include guidelines and requirements for appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and public health best practices."

"It's not going to be a typical summer," Walz said in reference to a question regarding summer activities like boating. The governor said he is looking at ways that people can carry out the activities they want to do while doing it safely.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that though it appears the peak has been pushed out in Minnesota, we are still "on the early end of our curve."

“We’re likely to see much more rapid increases over the next few weeks here," Malcolm said.

Walz said that he is still "very nervous" about the lack of testing for COVID-19.

As religious holidays approach this month, Walz said state officials are looking at ways people can celebrate while adhering to social distancing.

"We simply want to keep the progress we're making going."

Walz also clarified that while the "Stay at Home" order considers faith workers essential, it does not exempt church gatherings.

"I know that there is a sense of fellowship that goes with these," he acknowledged. He said they are looking for creative ways to continue some religious gatherings, including using outdoor spaces and keeping distance among people.

"I would reiterate to people again gathering in large numbers in the church, we simply don’t want that happening," he said.

Malcolm said one way they are tracking the COVID-19 curve is to look at the rate of doubling. She said they are happy to note that Minnesota is seeing a slower rate of doubling than they anticipated.

Since the week of March 18, when they started implementing broader community mitigation, health officials have seen the doubling rate slow to once every eight days, and have maintained that rate.

"That's good news," Malcolm said. "We need to keep this up so we can reduce the chance that our health care system will be overwhelmed by a surge in cases."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.