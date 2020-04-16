Walz joins Midwestern governors pact to determine reopening economy

Walz is among governors from seven Midwestern states to form the regional pact.

Gov. Tim Walz is among seven Midwestern governors to form a regional pact announced Thursday that will coordinate when to reopen their respective economies.

The announcement comes after a similar pacts were made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

“We look forward to working with experts and taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19,” the governors said in a collective statement.

Joining Walz in the pact are Democratic governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and Republican governors Mike DeWine of Ohio and Eric Holcolm of Indiana.

"Our number one priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens," the governors emphhasized. "We will make decisions based on facts, science, and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor, and education."