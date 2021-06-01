Report: Walz to allow restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity

KARE news partner MPR reports that bars can also reopen with limits on customers and a 10 p.m. closing time.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Multiple sources are reporting that Gov. Tim Walz will announce Wednesday afternoon that restaurants and bars across Minnesota will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity for indoor service starting Monday, with some other restrictions remaining in place.

KARE 11 news partner MPR says the relaxing of restrictions will also include allowing customers in bars in groups of two, sitting at tables that are property spaced. People with advance knowledge of the announcement tell MPR that people will be able to order at the bar, but then are required to return to their tables. Service must stop by 10 p.m.

🍽️ Restaurant dining will be allowed at 50% capacity.

🍺 Bars will be limited to parties of 2 who are seated at properly spaced tables. Service must end by 10 p.m.

The governor and state health officials have said in the past that tracing revealed the hours of 9 p.m. to close were prime time for the spread of COVID-19 in places that serve alcohol.

MPR also says this afternoon's announcement will share that other entertainment venues like bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and other establishments will be allowed to open at 25% capacity.

The current restrictions limiting restaurants and bars to outdoor seating and takeout only is scheduled to expire this Sunday.