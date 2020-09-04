Walz seeks ways to reopen economy gradually

Governor extends stay-at-home order until May 4, but will allow landscapers and others to return to work

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has instructed his cabinet to draw up rules that would allow some sidelined workers to return to the job if it can be done safely with social distancing.

In his Executive Order 20-33 Gov. Walz extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 4. The same order added landscapers, lawn care workers and some garden center employees to the categories of critical workers allowed to work during the coronavirus.

The governor said the Dept. of Agriculture is creating a full list of guidelines for those outdoor workers, including protocols for social distancing.

"This will not be turning on a light switch," Walz said, in response to questions about how soon the state's workforce can return to normal.

"This will be a complex way of restarting the economy, where you’re going to have to in a proper order because the one thing I am most worried about is signaling to anyone, to the healthcare industry or Minnesotans that we’re out of the woods and we can relax what we’re doing. That’s not what this says."

The governor has been under growing pressure to loosen up the rules to allow more professionals and small businesses to start working again, especially those who can do so in relative isolation. The arrival of warmer temperatures and greener grass led some point out that landscapes in places such as golf courses are can't be allowed to grow out of control.

Walz says he's listening and working to broaden the list, and work with individual employers.

"It may be an agreement with a manufacturer. Maybe they make solar panels, and there's no worker within 20 feet in a large warehouse and they don't touch anything."

At this link: find a list of modifications to governor's original list of critical worker categories.

At the same time, the overall message remains to stay at home. He said he doesn't want Minnesota to lose the gains it has made slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"I will not sacrifice the health of Minnesotans and the gains we’ve made," he told reporters during a televised briefing at the Dept. of Safety's Emergency Operations Center Wednesday.

"These hard-earned gains, fights and sacrifices can be lost virtually overnight if we don’t do this right."

Public health officials are predicting the state's coronavirus inspections will peak in early May to early June, and are scrambling to get enough hospital beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment in place before the peak hits.