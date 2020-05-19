Walz to address restaurants reopening during Wednesday briefing

Details about the outline or guidelines for reopening have not yet been released.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A representative from Gov. Tim Walz's office says the governor will address restaurants reopening during the daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Restaurants and bars have been closed for dine-in service since late March, resulting in a tremendous economic impact for many businesses in the food service. Some restaurants have had to close their doors permanently due to financial hardship.

Gov. Walz recently allowed the state's Stay at Home order to expire, and replaced it with a Stay Safe Minnesota order, which allowed some retail stores to open as of Monday, May 18 and permits social gatherings of 10 or less people.

"Small businesses are critical to the social and economic fabric of communities across Minnesota," said Walz in an address last week announcing the new Stay Safe Minnesota order. "I recognize how hard the pandemic has been on them, and I hope this action charts a safe, prosperous path forward."