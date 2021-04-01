Walz to announce looser indoor dining restrictions on Wednesday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Changes surrounding indoor dining restrictions will be announced Wednesday as the COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.
According to Gov. Tim Walz's office, he will announce a loosening on the restrictions to indoor dining and other settings at 2 p.m., citing the improved COVID-19 numbers and the pause on activities around the holidays.
No additional details were provided about how the restrictions will be loosened.
Gov. Walz put a pause on indoor dining across the state on Friday, Nov. 20 as part of a four-week dial-back plan. He extended the pause on indoor dining on Dec. 16, but did allow restaurants and bars to provide outdoor in-person service.