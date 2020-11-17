Walz to announce pause on sports Wednesday

While not releasing details, the governor said the announcement will affect high school football and volleyball playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz previewed his upcoming announcement concerning a pause on sports activities by acknowledging it will affect high school volleyball and football playoffs, which are just beginning.

Walz did not specify whether the announcement will affect all youth and club sports as well as MSHSL activities. He emphasized that the number of COVID-19 outbreaks related to sports has increased.

"The point we’re at in this pandemic, if we don't get a handle on this, it's not going to be a choice whether we keep it open. There's going to be no coaches to coach and we're going to have more kids in the hospital. It is inevitable with this growth," Walz said.

According to the Minnesota Health Department, in sports of all ages there have been 46 hockey-related outbreaks, 41 in volleyball, 35 in football, 20 in basketball and 15 in soccer.

Many parents and coaches are worried about the well-being of their kids if sports are taken away.

"My bigger concerns with them is just their mental health," said Jason Sprague.

"Parents are worried what's that going to do for my kid emotionally, psychologically, where are they going to be at, how do we entertain them, what do we do?" said Ross Carlson.

As high school football playoffs begin Tuesday, close to 80 teams will not be playing because of COVID-19. That includes Maple Grove, where Tonya Westphal's family is disappointed.

"We were doing really well, and so to not have a playoff season is really disappointing," Westphal said.