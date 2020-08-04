Walz to extend 'Stay at Home' order

The statewide mandate began on March 27 and was originally set to expire this Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he plans to announce some kind of extension of his "Stay at Home" order on Wednesday, but hinted that his team is working on "refining" the strategy.

"We’ll continue doing a lot of the things we're doing but I think our plan will be much more refined," Walz said on his daily COVID-19 update call with state health officials Tuesday. "And I think that's what a lot of Minnesotans are asking for. That we did it, we did what we asked, now is there a way that we can do some other things that still keep us moving the right way?"

The "Stay at Home" order began on March 27 at 11:59 p.m., and was originally set to expire Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

The governor said they are seeing "pretty strong indications" that Minnesota is bending the curve and pushing back the peak of coronavirus infections in order to allow time for building up the health care system's capacity.

"I do want people to not have a false sense of security," he said. "But I also want you to take away from this, what we're doing is working. And we have a chance, if we get this right, to avoid the worst of the things that you've seen happen in certain places."

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that though it appears the peak has been pushed out in Minnesota, we are still "on the early end of our curve."

“We’re likely to see much more rapid increases over the next few weeks here," Malcolm said.

Walz said that he is still "very nervous" about the lack of testing for COVID-19.

Governor Walz said that he is looking for ways to "thread the needle" in the next iteration of the "Stay at Home" mandate, where the state can continue to do the things that are working while "refining" the strategy.

"I think there’s a Minnesota way to do this, and I think there is a way to save all the lives that we need to save and to have that hospital capacity there while starting to think about ways to get people smartly and focused back into it," he said.

As religious holidays approach this month, Walz said state officials are looking at ways people can celebrate while adhering to social distancing.

"We simply want to keep the progress we're making going."

Walz also clarified that while the "Stay at Home" order considers faith workers essential, it does not exempt church gatherings.

"I know that there is a sense of fellowship that goes with these," he acknowledged. He said they are looking for creative ways to continue some religious gatherings, including using outdoor spaces and keeping distance among people.

"I would reiterate to people again gathering in large numbers in the church, we simply don’t want that happening," he said.

Malcolm said one way they are tracking the COVID-19 curve is to look at the rate of doubling. She said they are happy to note that Minnesota is seeing a slower rate of doubling than they anticipated.

Since the week of March 18, when they started implementing broader community mitigation, health officials have seen the doubling rate slow to once every eight days, and have maintained that rate.

"That's good news," Malcolm said. "We need to keep this up so we can reduce the chance that our health care system will be overwhelmed by a surge in cases."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.