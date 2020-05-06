Sources: Walz to announce indoor dining for restaurants, gradual reopening for gyms

The governor said Thursday that he expected to announce a turn of the dial in the next several days.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce loosened restrictions in Minnesota on Friday, with a move to "phase three" of Minnesota's "Stay Safe" plan.

The governor has scheduled a 2 p.m. media briefing for Friday. Sources inside the Minnesota Legislature confirm to KARE 11 that Walz will allow restaurants to open indoor dining up to 50% capacity, and allow health clubs to open with 25% capacity, with changes going into effect next Wednesday. The sources said the governor briefed them about the change Friday morning.

On Thursday at a news conference focused on charges in the George Floyd death, Walz responded to a question about restaurants that were hit hard by vandalism and unrest in the Twin Cities.

"I think that's what incumbent upon us, to use the science, but also the necessity of the situation's changed, to start thinking about phase three of reopening, to try and time this pretty quickly, and I think more will come out on that," Walz said.

He said that Minnesotans should expect a plan within the next several days.

Walz had already announced on May 20 that bars and restaurants could allow limited outdoor seating beginning June 1, after a complete ban on any dine-in service. Salons and barbershops have also been able to operate at limited capacity since June 1.

That was phase two of Minnesota’s “stay safe” plan. When phase three is implemented, the state has said it will involve:

Increased capacity for retail, which is currently operating at 50%

Some indoor dining for restaurants

Increased capacity at salons, tattoo shops and barbershops

Potential for phased reopening of gyms

Gatherings of up to 20 people allowed

Walz pointed out Thursday that testing and COVID spread have been relatively stable recently.

“We’re in a difficult time," he said. "We’re at a pretty flat pace on COVID but I think in this case we’re gonna have to strike that balance to start moving toward those things."

During every phase of the plan, a few things will remain the same:

Facial coverings are strongly recommended

Non-critical businesses need to have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan

People are asked to social distance and maintain 6 feet from others

You must telework if you are able.

Friday's announcement comes as the U.S. reports an unemployment rate of 13.3% in May, down from 14.7%. Two and a half million jobs were added, likely linked to businesses recalling workers as states gradually reopen their economies.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).