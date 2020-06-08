Want a pool? So does everyone else

If you've been staring at your backyard dreaming of a pool, you'd better plan for 2021 or beyond.

HOPKINS, Minn. — So, you say you want a pool, do you? Yeah, you and everyone else.

“We have had so many calls we cannot even keep up,” says Ginny Mulvaney, owner of Custom Pools.

Mulvaney admits, when the pandemic started, she thought for sure people would save their pennies instead of buying pools. Well, that' not exactly how things went.

“It's at least 70% more inquiries than we've had in past years," she says.

Apparently, all those people stuck at home, with enough pennies, decided this was the year to take the plunge. Sorry, Charlie.

“Right now, we're telling them that we cannot do any more pools in 2020 and we're almost booked in 2021," says Mulvaney.

The small family-owned company isn't the only one with that answer. If you call around, you'll find that pool installers are busier than bees. Some can't even come out to do quotes until fall and are already filling up for installations next year. But if a backyard oasis is your dream, don't give up. Ginny thinks this is kind of the new norm.

"I think the whole outlook of the family and staying together is changing and I don't know that it will go back to the way it was,” says Mulvaney.

Fall starts in like 11 minutes anyway, so you might as well just start thinking about next summer. Well, maybe don't think about it for too long.