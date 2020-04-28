Wayzata assisted living facility closes for good after coronavirus outbreak

Transforming Age said it has made “the difficult decision” not to reopen Meridian Manor in Wayzata “as a result of multiple negative impacts of COVID-19.

WAYZATA, Minn. — A Minneapolis-area senior living facility that was evacuated earlier this month after an outbreak of COVID-19 announced Monday it won’t reopen.

The nonprofit organization Transforming Age said it has made “the difficult decision” not to reopen Meridian Manor in Wayzata “as a result of multiple negative impacts of COVID-19.”

Nearly 50 residents were moved from Meridian Manor on April 18 after the Minnesota Department of Health said a majority of staff members and administrators at the facility became sick and were unable to care for residents.

As of Monday, 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 59 residents. Two residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In addition, 13 employees also have tested positive and are quarantining at home, Transforming Age said.

“Our mission is first and foremost to serve seniors, and the multiple impacts of COVID-19 has made it impossible for our team at Meridian Manor to continue our mission at the community," Transforming Age president and CEO Torsten Hirche said in a statement.

Meridian Manor is providing professional moving services to all residents, at no cost. Residents also are being offered complimentary rent at other Transforming Age communities that have no known cases of COVID-19.

To be certain, Meridian Manor is not the only long-term care facility struggling to control COVID-19. Thirteen patients at a nursing home in northeast Minneapolis have died from COVID-19.

Catholic Eldercare notified families of residents and said it is isolating those who have contracted the virus in a designated section of the 174-bed nursing home. It initially reported cases of the coronavirus among its residents and staff two weeks ago. Vulnerable seniors living in close contact at the long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the virus.

And the Star Tribune reports at least 32 residents have died at St. Therese of New Hope, as well as 18 people at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, also in New Hope.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.