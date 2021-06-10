Wedding planners get creative due to high demand for vendors and venues

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted nationwide, wedding planners say couples that previously postponed weddings, are competing with those who are recently engaged.

MINNEAPOLIS — “My business tends to work with long distance couples, and multicultural weddings – so it tends to be detail heavy,” says Faith Folayan, the founder and creator of “This Love Weddings.”

She’s one of several wedding planners in the metro area – now seeing a rise in the number of couples racing to the altar.

“There’s a lot more joy and happiness happening in the wedding world, on both the bride and groom sides and the vendor side,” said Jenna Culley, with Jenna Culley Events. “We’re up about 25% of our normal number of weddings that we normally do.”

As COVID-19 restrictions were lifted nationwide, wedding planners like Culley say couples that previously postponed or canceled their ceremonies, are now searching for vendors and venues, and competing with those who are recently engaged.

“We’re also seeing that there are a lot of couples that have been engaged and haven’t started the wedding process, and are jumping in and jumping in pretty fast,” said Culley.

Folayan says she’s gotten creative, even opting to book a backyard wedding or selecting dates that aren’t high in demand. “What we’ve been doing is Friday, Sunday and Thursday ceremonies, to account for that because of the low dates this year,"Folayan said.

“Venues are very booked, so when we do have that happen, when a couple wants to get married this year, we’re finding a venue as quickly as possible,” said Culley.

While wedding vendors say they’re staying busy, they’re urging couples looking to the tie the knot – to plan.

“Just a little extra joy that you are not trying to plan it in the middle of COVID-19, masks, and a number restrictions," Culley said. "So, even though it’s stressful, it’s not as stressful as it was."

To learn more about "This Love Weddings," visit the website here.