What you need to know when salons reopen June 1

Stylists have been busy preparing for their businesses to reopen.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Salons in Minnesota have been shutdown for more than two months, but will reopen June 1.

At Revolution Salon in St. Louis Park, Saeid Homayouni is getting his business ready for reopening at 25% capacity.

"12 feet away," said Homayouni showing how far apart the chairs are.

Co-owner Sasha Zoghi says there will be no waiting room, with appointments only. Everyone must wear masks and there is only contact-less payment.

"We're doing everything above and beyond everything," said Zoghi.

She says everything will be sanitized in between clients.

In St. Paul at Petite Salon, it's the same kind of preparations.

"Start with about half of our staff operating at once. Eliminating double bookings," said owner Jame Mackson.

He says any waiting will likely be in cars.

"Going to be extra time added to every service so we have time to sanitize and disinfect all of our spaces," said stylist Haley Fruen.

She and Sasha say people will have to be patient as salons are working with a backlog of appointments.

"Know that it may take a few weeks to even receive a call back," said Zoghi.

But know they're all doing their best to get you what you need and keep you safe at the same time.

"We are trying our best to make it an amazing experience they're used to," said Zoghi.

For more information on Minnesota's guidance on salons you can visit the state's website.