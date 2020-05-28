What you need to know when salons reopen June 1

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Salons in Minnesota have been shutdown for more than two months, but will reopen June 1.
At Revolution Salon in St. Louis Park, Saeid Homayouni is getting his business ready for reopening at 25% capacity.
"12 feet away," said Homayouni showing how far apart the chairs are.
Co-owner Sasha Zoghi says there will be no waiting room, with appointments only. Everyone must wear masks and there is only contact-less payment.
"We're doing everything above and beyond everything," said Zoghi.
She says everything will be sanitized in between clients.
In St. Paul at Petite Salon, it's the same kind of preparations.
"Start with about half of our staff operating at once. Eliminating double bookings," said owner Jame Mackson.
He says any waiting will likely be in cars.
"Going to be extra time added to every service so we have time to sanitize and disinfect all of our spaces," said stylist Haley Fruen.
She and Sasha say people will have to be patient as salons are working with a backlog of appointments.
"Know that it may take a few weeks to even receive a call back," said Zoghi.
But know they're all doing their best to get you what you need and keep you safe at the same time.
"We are trying our best to make it an amazing experience they're used to," said Zoghi.
For more information on Minnesota's guidance on salons you can visit the state's website.
MORE NEWS: Mayor Carter signs executive order requiring face masks in licensed businesses, city facilities
MORE NEWS: Live updates: Some MN hospitals in ICU surge capacity, Walz taking next steps of Stay Safe 'very seriously'
KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about the Midwest specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and see what companies in Minnesota are hiring. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.