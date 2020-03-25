WhatsGood - Your stories tell us.

Jana and the Breaking The News team are highlighting #WhatsGood, today here's what you had to show them.

These times are tough. We want to keep you informed, but we also want to show you the moments that are keeping us going. Our Facts Not Fear coverage is important, but we always want to remind you all of the moments that are still good in this world.

Like kids finding ways to keep their distance, but still socialize. Like neighborhood art scavenger hunts. There are also other little ones keeping time with scrabble, or teaching themselves how to play piano.

What's good is what's keeping us close, even when we have to stay away from each other. Here are the #WhatsGood moments.

More #WhatsGood stories from our BTN show:

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.