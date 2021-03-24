When will Minnesota open vaccine eligibility to all adults?

State health leaders say they estimate that'll happen this summer or as soon as there's a big supply boost.

MINNEAPOLIS — With so many more COVID-19 vaccine doses making their way to states, vaccine eligibility is opening up.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to have a new timeline for when all Minnesotans will be eligible for a COVID vaccine within the next 10 days, according to Scott Smith, a spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Health.

At least 10 states have a plan in place to make one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone 16 years or older as early as next week.

States like Alaska and Mississippi have already made it a reality for their residents.

So when will Minnesota make the leap? Right now, Minnesota is using the more than 2.4 million doses it has received since January to vaccinate people in phases.

"Governor Walz and many people at the state and local level in Minnesota are working furiously to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, State Epidemiologist.

Nearly 855,000 Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated, but hundreds of thousands more are still waiting.

We're currently in Phase 1C, but it's not until phase 2 when vaccines will be made available to the general public.

State health leaders say they estimate that'll happen this summer or as soon as there's a big supply boost.

"We just continue to feel very, very good and very grateful that there is such interest amongst Minnesotans in getting vaccinated," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

So while we wait, health leaders remind everyone to stick to the COVID safety measures, and trust that the process of ensuring everyone who wants the vaccine gets it, will happen sooner, rather than later.