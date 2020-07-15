Where are face masks required in Minnesota?

With no statewide order in place, the rules for wearing masks in public places are different from city to city.

As the governor contemplates a statewide mask mandate in Minnesota, some cities are preemptively requiring face coverings within their borders.

On July 15, the CDC director made the strong statement that if all Americans were to wear masks in public, the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. could be brought under control in two months.

Gov. Tim Walz has said that he is "seriously considering" requiring face coverings across the state, and that he could make a decision in the "very near future."



Until then, the rules differ from city to city and sometimes business to business. Here is a list of Minnesota cities that currently have mask mandates, from most recent to least.

Excelsior

The City of Excelsior passed a resolution on July 13 requiring people wear face masks in "indoor areas accessible to the public." Those include restaurants when not seated at a table, spaces of public accommodation, entertainment venues when not in an assigned seat and common spaces in multi-family residential and multi-tenant buildings. Children 12 and under are exempt.

Duluth

On July 13, the Duluth City Council unanimously approved a city measure that requires masks in public indoor places. It does not apply to those under 10, or those who can't wear a face covering for medical reasons. Violating the mandate can come with a fine of $100 the first time, $250 the second time and $1,000 after that, and potential misdemeanor prosecution.

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved a mask mandate on July 13. It requires face coverings in some indoor spaces in the city, including bars and restaurants, retail stores, gyms, fitness centers and sports facilities, indoor entertainment venues and city buildings. There are some exemptions for children, those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, and people actively eating, drinking or working out.

Mankato

In an emergency meeting on Monday, July 6, the Mankato City Council voted 5-2 to put a mask mandate in place. The regulation went into effect July 10 and requires anyone over the age of 12 who is medically able to wear a face covering at any "public accommodation." There are exceptions for people eating and drinking, for people actively working out at gyms, and once people are in their assigned seats in movie theaters.

Winona

Winona's citywide mask order took effect July 10, requiring everyone to wear face coverings in indoor areas broadly accessible to the public, including customers and employees at businesses.

Edina

Edina held a special meeting on June 29 where they agreed to move forward on an executive order requiring masks. On July 1, Mayor Jim Hovland signed the order, which went into effect July 6. It requires people to wear face masks inside city facilities, and indoors in places open to the public.

Rochester

Rochester's mask order was announced on Monday, July 1, after the city council voted 6-1 in favor of the emergency declaration. The order requires face coverings in all city facilities, and in indoor public spaces.

St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed an executive order on May 27 requiring face masks in licensed businesses and city-controlled facilities. The order exempts young children at risk of suffocation, and anyone who can't wear a face covering for medical reasons. The order went into effect June 1.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis was an early adopter of mask ordinances, with Mayor Jacob Frey signing an emergency order May 21 making them mandatory inside indoor public spaces. Face coverings are required for anyone over 2 years old inside retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools, universities, recreational facilities, service centers, bars and restaurants. The order went into effect May 26.

Some of the other entities requiring face masks include:

Blaine