Need a COVID test? Here's where you can get one through the state

MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on KARE 11 on Sept. 13, 2021.
To meet increased demand, Gov. Tim Walz is expanding hours at several community COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota.
Starting Oct. 15, Friday testing will be available at the sites in Mankato and St. Cloud, and on Oct. 17 Sunday testing will be available at the Winona and Moorhead locations.
Walz said these additional testing days will allow the sites to process an additional 500 tests each week, bringing their approximate weekly capacity to 2,500 tests per site.
The delta variant of COVID-19 has driven up the need for testing. Last week, testing was up about 10% at the state sites, according to the state.
Below is an updated list of where you can find community COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota:
Bloomington
- Former DMV, 9930 Logan Avenue South
- Saliva
- Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Brooklyn Park
- Starlite Center, 8085 Brooklyn Blvd
- Saliva
- 7 days a week
- Weekdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Duluth*
- Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), 350 Harbor Drive, Paulucci Hall
- Saliva
- Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, October 9: 11 a.m - 4 p.m.
- *Tuesday - Friday (Beginning October 12): 11 a.m - 6 p.m.
- *Saturday (Beginning October 16): 11 a.m - 4 p.m.
Lino Lakes
- Former YMCA, 7690 Village Drive
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mankato - Armory*
- Mankato Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Drive, Mankato, MN 56001
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- *Open Friday Beginning Week of October 11: Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Minneapolis - African Immigrants Community Services
- African Immigrants Community Services (AICS), 1433 East Franklin Avenue, Unit 13B
- Saliva
- Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Minneapolis - Phyllis Wheatley Community Center
- Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, 1301 North 10th Avenue
- Saliva
- Fridays: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Avenue South
- Saliva
- Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
MSP Airport
- Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr. (follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp), Saint Paul
- Saliva
- 7 days a week, 7 am - 7 pm every day
Moorhead*
- Former Thomas Edison Elementary School, 1110 S 14th Street
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- *Open Sunday Beginning Week of October 17: Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Cloud Armory*
- St. Cloud Armory, 1710 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- *Open Friday Beginning Week of October 11: Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Paul
- Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 West Kellogg Fourth Ave South
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Winona*
- Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave
- Saliva
- Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- *Open Sunday Beginning Week of October 17: Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Some of these locations might require appointments. You can find a full list and more details from the Minnesota Department of Health here. Minnesotans can get COVID tests at these locations with or without insurance, for free.
“Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re stepping up to expand access to that testing across the state,” said Governor Walz in a press statement. “Testing for COVID-19 keeps our children safe in the classroom and provides peace of mind to parents and families. Through the at-home testing program and community sites in cities around the state, Minnesotans have more opportunities to choose the option that is best for their families.”
COVID-19 tests are also available at various pharmacies across the state.