Need a COVID test? Here's where you can get one through the state

The state is expanding hours at several state COVID-19 community testing sites.

To meet increased demand, Gov. Tim Walz is expanding hours at several community COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota.

Starting Oct. 15, Friday testing will be available at the sites in Mankato and St. Cloud, and on Oct. 17 Sunday testing will be available at the Winona and Moorhead locations.

Walz said these additional testing days will allow the sites to process an additional 500 tests each week, bringing their approximate weekly capacity to 2,500 tests per site.

The delta variant of COVID-19 has driven up the need for testing. Last week, testing was up about 10% at the state sites, according to the state.

Below is an updated list of where you can find community COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota:

Bloomington

Former DMV, 9930 Logan Avenue South

Saliva

Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Park

Starlite Center, 8085 Brooklyn Blvd

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Duluth*

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), 350 Harbor Drive, Paulucci Hall

Saliva

Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: 11 a.m - 4 p.m.

*Tuesday - Friday (Beginning October 12): 11 a.m - 6 p.m.

*Saturday (Beginning October 16): 11 a.m - 4 p.m.

Lino Lakes

Former YMCA, 7690 Village Drive

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mankato - Armory*

Mankato Armory, 100 Martin Luther King Drive, Mankato, MN 56001

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Open Friday Beginning Week of October 11: Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Minneapolis - African Immigrants Community Services

African Immigrants Community Services (AICS), 1433 East Franklin Avenue, Unit 13B

Saliva

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Minneapolis - Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, 1301 North 10th Avenue

Saliva

Fridays: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Avenue South

Saliva

Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MSP Airport

Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr. (follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp), Saint Paul

Saliva

7 days a week, 7 am - 7 pm every day

Moorhead*

Former Thomas Edison Elementary School, 1110 S 14th Street

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Open Sunday Beginning Week of October 17: Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Cloud Armory*

St. Cloud Armory, 1710 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Open Friday Beginning Week of October 11: Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Paul

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 West Kellogg Fourth Ave South

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Winona*

Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave

Saliva

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

*Open Sunday Beginning Week of October 17: Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Some of these locations might require appointments. You can find a full list and more details from the Minnesota Department of Health here. Minnesotans can get COVID tests at these locations with or without insurance, for free.

“Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re stepping up to expand access to that testing across the state,” said Governor Walz in a press statement. “Testing for COVID-19 keeps our children safe in the classroom and provides peace of mind to parents and families. Through the at-home testing program and community sites in cities around the state, Minnesotans have more opportunities to choose the option that is best for their families.”