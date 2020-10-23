Where to get a COVID-19 saliva test in Minnesota

As saliva tests become more widely available in Minnesota, here's a round-up of your options.

ST PAUL, Minn. — COVID-19 saliva tests are becoming more accessible to Minnesotans as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) pushes to increase testing across the state.

As many say that saliva tests are less invasive than the more common nasal swab test, this option is increasingly popular.

If you're interested in a COVID-19 saliva test in Minnesota, here's where you can look:

In-person

As part of its push to increase testing, MDH has opened saliva testing locations around Minnesota. They are completely free, regardless of symptoms or insurance. If someone's insurance does not cover the test, or only offers partial coverage, MDH will pay the difference to keep tests free.

The state plans to open at least 10 of these semi-permanent COVID-19 saliva testing locations. So far, they are:

Duluth Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) 350 Harbor Dr (Paulucci Hall 2, 3, 4, 5) Duluth, MN 55802 Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Winona Winona Mall 1213 Gilmore Ave Winona, MN 55987 Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Moorhead Former Thomas Edison Elementary School 1110 S. 14th Street Moorhead, MN 56560 Monday, Tuesday, Friday: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Park Starlite Center 8085 Brooklyn Blvd Brooklyn Park, MN 55428 Monday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mankato 1940 Adams Street Mankato, MN 56001 Monday, Tuesday, Friday: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



MDH also offers free pop-up community testing events throughout Minnesota. Those events can be found here.

At home