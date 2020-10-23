Where to get a COVID-19 saliva test in Minnesota

ST PAUL, Minn. — COVID-19 saliva tests are becoming more accessible to Minnesotans as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) pushes to increase testing across the state.
As many say that saliva tests are less invasive than the more common nasal swab test, this option is increasingly popular.
If you're interested in a COVID-19 saliva test in Minnesota, here's where you can look:
In-person
As part of its push to increase testing, MDH has opened saliva testing locations around Minnesota. They are completely free, regardless of symptoms or insurance. If someone's insurance does not cover the test, or only offers partial coverage, MDH will pay the difference to keep tests free.
The state plans to open at least 10 of these semi-permanent COVID-19 saliva testing locations. So far, they are:
- Duluth
- Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)
- 350 Harbor Dr (Paulucci Hall 2, 3, 4, 5)
- Duluth, MN 55802
- Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Winona
- Winona Mall
- 1213 Gilmore Ave
- Winona, MN 55987
- Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Moorhead
- Former Thomas Edison Elementary School
- 1110 S. 14th Street
- Moorhead, MN 56560
- Monday, Tuesday, Friday: Noon - 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Brooklyn Park
- Starlite Center
- 8085 Brooklyn Blvd
- Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
- Monday - Friday: Noon - 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mankato
- 1940 Adams Street
- Mankato, MN 56001
- Monday, Tuesday, Friday: Noon - 7 p.m.
- Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
MDH also offers free pop-up community testing events throughout Minnesota. Those events can be found here.
At home
- Minnesota Department of Health
- MDH has launched a pilot program that ships saliva tests to residents of 24 Minnesota communities. The program is completely free, like MDH's in-person saliva testing. Results can be expected within 24-48 hours after the test has been received by the Oakdale processing lab. MDH plans to expand this program to the rest of the state soon, according to an Oct. 22 press release.
- Vault Health
- The company that developed the COVID-19 saliva tests, and has partnered with MDH for the Minnesota testing locations, offers saliva tests that can be ordered online and shipped anywhere in the country. They can be purchased for $150, and according to Vault Health, results can be expected 24-72 hours after a sample has arrived at the lab.
- Costco
- Tests are also available to be purchased online from Costco for $129.99, or $139.99 if you want to be observed by a health care professional via video call while you are self-administering the test to ensure you are following the steps correctly. Costco also expects to deliver results within 24-72 hours after receiving a sample.