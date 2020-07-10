Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID cases surge

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's governor has announced the opening of a field hospital at the state fairgrounds as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals across the state.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds are available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, with 216 of them in intensive care.
Results of COVID-19 tests on an additional 262 in-patients are pending. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April, but hospitalizations hadn't increased so much that it needed to open until now.