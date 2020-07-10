Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID cases surge

Hospitalizations have been rising across the state as cases of COVID-19 increase.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's governor has announced the opening of a field hospital at the state fairgrounds as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals across the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds are available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, with 216 of them in intensive care.