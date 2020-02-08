Wisconsin business owners report few problems from mask mandate

According to the Governor’s Executive Order, you have to wear a mask if you’re inside a business, or enclosed space.

HUDSON, Wis. — A statewide mask mandate went into effect in Wisconsin on Saturday.

Fishing by the river, Hudson resident Dough Schuebel said he was fine with the mandate.

“I’m okay with it, because of health issues. I know other people around town are kind of iffy about it, because of the fact that they feel like they’re losing their sense of freedom,”

he said.

Feelings have not turned to actions. A Hudson police sergeant said they did not have reports of fights, or disturbances because of masks. One downtown restaurant owner called the mandate taking effect a non-event.

“The day kind of came and went without too much fuss. Occasionally people would come and inquire, ‘Do you require masks?’ We say, ‘Yes, that’s the mandate,’ and they put their masks on,” said Carol Trainor, who owns the Urban Olive and Vine.

She said the customer most upset about having to put a mask on was a Minnesotan.

“She said she came to get away from that and well, no matter where she goes, it’s going to be the same,” said Trainor.

Another downtown business owner repeated the mandate hasn’t been an issue.

“They’re wearing masks,” Et Cetera owner Kelly Lavers said that is good, because she doesn’t want to have be enforcing the mandate, “Fortunately, we’re not having to do that.”