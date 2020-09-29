Wisconsin couple launches new non-alcoholic craft cocktail company

Launching a business during COVID may seem strange, but depending on the product, perhaps it's genius. A Wisconsin couple hopes it's the latter.

“We've always been a couple that has enjoyed a beverage or two when we're with family and friends,” says Danielle Goss.

I think most of us can relate to that! But when Danielle and her husband Nate got pregnant with their first child, well, things changed.

“We quickly started to look for options at bars, and restaurants, and liquor stores, grocery stores, to find something that was fun and social, that gave me that same feeling just without the alcohol,” she says.

Non-alcoholic beer has been a thing for a while now, but what if you don’t do beer?

“It's 2020! How is there not a ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktail out there yet?" says Danielle.

So, I think you can see where this is going. After making many mocktails herself, Danielle and her hubby realized, this might be bigger than just pregnant ladies wanting a bevy.

“Everybody's focusing on getting active, putting the right foods in their bodies, and now consumers are starting to look at okay, what about the alcohol I'm consuming? How is that impacting my overall well-being?” she says.

The Goss' did market research, studied beverage trends, enlisted food scientists and did plenty of taste tests. They came up with Kul Mocks.

Three flavors of ready-to-drink canned mocktails.

“Being a registered dietician by trade, it was really important to me that these weren't just original hand-crafted cocktails without the alcohol, but they were created with health and wellness in mind,” says Danielle.

“All three beverages are 50 calories or less they contain three to six times less sugar than any other mocktail on the market, that would be compared to ours, and we were able to all of that without compromising any flavor,” she adds.

These little mocktails went to market this past summer and are already in over 200 stores, bars and restaurants. Not too shabby for a COVID-launched company. Up next? Take over the world! Kidding...they just want people to buy their drinks.